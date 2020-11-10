Police in New Glasgow find about 600 discarded needles

Police in New Glasgow are working to determine how hundreds of needles ended up thrown away near railway tracks.

Police have recovered about 600 needles near railway tracks behind the New Glasgow Legion. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a complaint around 1 p.m. Monday about the needles, which were found near railway tracks behind the New Glasgow Legion just north of George Street.

Officers searched the area and found about 600 needles that were improperly disposed of, Const. Ken Macdonald said in a release.

He said it's "extremely important" that parents and guardians teach small children not to pick up these items.

Anyone who finds a needle and wants to get rid of it properly should contact police at (902) 752-1941, or their local pharmacy.

People can also visit the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia website located at pans.ns.ca.

New Glasgow police are investigating the origin of the discarded needles.



