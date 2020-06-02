Police identify N.S. homicide victim whose remains were found in Hants County van

Nova Scotia RCMP have identified the homicide victim whose remains were found in a van that may have been connected to a home invasion in Wolfville, N.S.

In a news release, police identified the victim as 51-year-old Robert Michael Campbell of Falmouth, N.S. The release didn't provide any additional details.

Early on May 24, two people fled their home on Ridge Road in Wolfville after "unknown persons" entered the house as they slept. When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence that someone had been injured. It was not either of the homeowners.

The residents do not know who the intruders were, but police don't believe the attack is random. The intruders were seen leaving the area in a grey van, according to RCMP.

Shortly after 7 a.m. the same day, a vehicle fire was reported to police in the Rock Road area of St. Croix, N.S., in Hants County. The community is about 37 kilometres southeast of Wolfville.

The vehicle involved was a grey van, and police found Campbell's remains inside.

Campbell's obituary says he was a retired master corporal who served with the West Nova Scotia Regiment and the Royal Canadian Regiment.

