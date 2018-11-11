Halifax police officer thrown from horse at Remembrance Day ceremony

A Halifax police officer is doing well after being thrown from his horse during the Point Pleasant Park Remembrance Day ceremony Sunday.

Halifax police said in a statement, the officer was riding police horse Valour at the ceremony, which takes place near the Naval Memorial each year.

Valour became startled by something and began to buck, eventually knocking the officer to the ground.

The horse continued for a short distance, and a member of the public became entangled in his gear. But the horse was soon caught. The horse was not injured. Police will investigate what caused the incident, and currently believe the horse may have been startled by a dog.

The officer and the civilian were both treated for injuries police described as non-life-threatening.