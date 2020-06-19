Sexual assault reported at Halifax bus shelter, police seek help to ID suspect

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help identify a suspect after receiving a report that a woman was sexually assaulted by a man at a bus shelter on Thursday night in Fairview.

According to police, the assault happened at the bus shelter on Titus Street between Evans and Main avenues between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.

In a news release, police said the attacker is not believed to be known to the victim.

Police are looking to identify the attacker and are asking anyone with information or video to come forward. Police did not provide a description of the man.

Tips can be shared with Halifax Regional Police directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES