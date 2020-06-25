Search underway for missing 5-year-old girl at Halifax's Kearney Lake

A search is underway at Kearney Lake in Halifax for a five-year-old girl who went missing earlier today.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and Halifax Regional Police were called to the lake at 12:15 p.m. According to police, the girl had been playing at the beach on Kearney Lake near Hamshaw Drive.

The girl is described as white, under four feet tall with a slim build and brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark peach/maroon one-piece bathing suit. She left behind a pair of denim shorts with pink and green embroidery, a blue T-shirt with "Let's go Ninja" written on it, a pair of swim goggles and a single key.

Police said the girl left behind this blue T-shirt with 'Let's Go! Ninja' written on it. (Halifax Regional Police)

Police said the girl left behind these denim shorts. (Halifax Regional Police)

A boat, drone and police dog are out on the lake and in the area looking for the girl. Officials say at this point, it's not clear if she went into the lake.

"We are searching just to rule out that no one is in there," said Dave Slaunwhite, district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

These goggles were left behind by the girl. (Halifax Regional Police)

A key police say the girl left behind. (Halifax Regional Police)

The lake has been closed and the public is not allowed in while the search continues.

At about 3:15 p.m., members of a ground search and rescue team started to arrive and help look for the girl.

Tips with information on the girl's whereabouts can be shared with police directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Officials are using a drone to search the lake. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police are also involved in the search. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

