Police investigating fatal crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 101

The RCMP say they are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 101 near Lockhartville, N.S.

Few details are known at this point, but RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in an email that the single-vehicle crash involves a fatality.

The serious collision Friday night was reported around 7:30 p.m.

Traffic was being rerouted between exits 8 and 8A and drivers could expect delays into early Saturday morning.