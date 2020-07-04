Police investigating fatal crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 101
Police say they're investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday night near Lockhartville on Highway 101. Traffic was being rerouted between Exits 8 and 8A.
Few details are known at this point, but RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in an email that the single-vehicle crash involves a fatality.
The serious collision Friday night was reported around 7:30 p.m.
Traffic was being rerouted between exits 8 and 8A and drivers could expect delays into early Saturday morning.