A very good boy is retiring from the Halifax Regional Police department.

Steeler, a police service dog, is taking a well deserved break after an "illustrious" eight-year career in the canine unit, said HRP Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

He's tracked and apprehended more than 200 criminals, alongside his human partner Const. Phil MacDonald. Steeler is trained as a general service dog with a specialty in explosive detection.

Over the years, Steeler has played an important role helping to screen and secure large venues for concerts, sporting events and VIP visits from the likes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President George W. Bush and members of the Royal Family, said MacLeod.

Steeler is a German shepherd who came from Jessen, Germany, and joined the force when he was a 10-month-old pup.

MacLeod said since December 2017, Steeler has scaled back his work load, working only in detecting explosives while MacDonald's new service dog, Morgan, completes his police training to fill Steeler's big paws.

Steeler will now kick back and relax at home while MacDonald and Morgan take on the day-to-day duties of police work.

Not only is Steeler a dedicated officer, he's also an entertainer. For four years he performed in front of thousands at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.

He's also acted as a police ambassador within the community, visiting schools and performing demonstrations "to promote a positive relationship between the police and community," said MacLeod.