Police declare death of man in downtown Halifax assault a homicide

Halifax Regional Police have declared the death of a 31-year-old man in downtown Halifax on Dec. 24 a homicide, and have identified the victim as Ryan Michael Sawyer.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Brunswick Street at about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 24 to respond to a report of a disturbance and assault.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk outside of the Halifax Alehouse bar on Prince Street just east of Brunswick Street. He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police took a man into custody, but he was later released without charges.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said Wednesday that investigators are not currently seeking other suspects, but they continue to investigate the case.

They ask anyone who has information about the incident or video from the area to contact them at 902-490-5020.

