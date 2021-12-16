Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious death at a home on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.

Kennedy Drive closed while police investigate

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police are investigating what they call a suspicious death on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth, N.S. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious death at a home in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.

At 7:15 a.m., police were called to a report of a suspicious death on Kennedy Drive.

They've released few other details but say more information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Kennedy Drive is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now