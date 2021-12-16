Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious death at a home on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.
Kennedy Drive closed while police investigate
Halifax Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious death at a home in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
At 7:15 a.m., police were called to a report of a suspicious death on Kennedy Drive.
They've released few other details but say more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Kennedy Drive is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
MORE TOP STORIES