Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Amherst

A wanted man police sought in the New Glasgow area was arrested in Amherst, N.S,. early Sunday morning.

New Glasgow Regional Police had been attempting to find and arrest Christopher McKay, 33, since late Friday night. He was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a parole suspension.

Officers had gone to a Main Street residence in Trenton when McKay ran away. A few hours later, police found and arrested another man who was travelling with him.

Residents in Trenton were asked to shelter in place early Saturday. Police lifted the alert around 7:30 a.m.

McKay recognized by police in traffic stop

Amherst police announced the arrest Sunday.

McKay was arrested at 2:06 a.m. during a traffic stop on Willow Street in Amherst, about 150 kilometres west of Trenton.

According to a release, McKay was a passenger in the vehicle. He was recognized by police during the stop.

A loaded gun and drugs were also found during McKay's arrest. Police did not say if the driver faced any charges.

McKay has been taken back into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face new weapons and drug charges.

