Halifax woman charged with impersonating a Child Welfare Services employee

Police said Monday they have charged a Halifax woman with impersonating a Child Welfare Services employee and attempting to remove a youth from a residence.

Josefa Cameron · CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police Headquarters sign at night.
Halifax Regional Police Headquarters are on Gottingen Street downtown Halifax. (Dave Laughlin/CBC )

Police have charged a 39-year-old woman with impersonating a Child Welfare Services employee in Halifax last week. 

In a statement issued Monday, Halifax Regional Police said they received a call from a woman last Friday stating she was an employee with Child Welfare Services. She told police she needed help to remove a youth from a residence. 

Officers met the woman at the address she provided where she reiterated that she was there as part of her employment to remove the youth from the home.

Officers confirmed that the woman did not work with Child Welfare Services, and she is known to the youth. She was arrested at the residence without incident. 

The woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of identity theft, falsifying an employment record and kidnapping.

