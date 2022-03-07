Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Police charge man with second-degree murder in Dartmouth death

Halifax police have charged a man with the second-degree murder of Ryan Lindsay in Dartmouth, N.S., last week. 

Ryan Lindsay was found dead last week and police have charged John Edward Adams with his homicide

CBC News ·
Ryan Lindsay died in Dartmouth last week. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax police have charged a man with the second-degree murder of Ryan Lindsay in Dartmouth, N.S., last week. 

John Edward Adams, 36, is due in Dartmouth provincial court Monday to answer the charge. 

Police found Lindsay, 32, injured inside an apartment building on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Wyse Road just after 11:10 p.m. AT Friday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Adams Sunday and charged him Monday. None of the evidence has been tested in court. 

Halifax Regional Police say they think it was a targeted attack and they aren't looking for anyone else. 

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now