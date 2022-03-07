Police charge man with second-degree murder in Dartmouth death

Halifax police have charged a man with the second-degree murder of Ryan Lindsay in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.

John Edward Adams, 36, is due in Dartmouth provincial court Monday to answer the charge.

Police found Lindsay, 32, injured inside an apartment building on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Wyse Road just after 11:10 p.m. AT Friday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Adams Sunday and charged him Monday. None of the evidence has been tested in court.

Halifax Regional Police say they think it was a targeted attack and they aren't looking for anyone else.

