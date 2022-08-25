Police charge man, 33, with murder in Cole Harbour hit and run

A 33-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a weapon following the death of a woman who was struck by a car on Monday afternoon in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Aaron Daniel Crawley, 33, is also facing multiple charges of failing to comply with release conditions.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said officers were called to Shrewsbury Road shortly after 3 p.m.

"Our officers learned that a Good Samaritan was rendering assistance to a woman that was being held against her will in a Mercedes," Tremblay said.

Aaron Daniel Crawley is accused of first-degree murder. (Nova Scotia RCMP/X)

"The vehicle was located at a nearby residence and occupied by a man known to the victim."

Tremblay said as the Good Samaritan intervened, the driver put the car in reverse and the woman fell out.

"At this point, the driver then intentionally struck the victim before fleeing the scene in the vehicle," Tremblay said.

He said it will be up to the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

RCMP sent out an emergency alert around 5:30 p.m. on Monday advising people they were searching for Crawley in relation to a hit and run. The alert described him as "dangerous" and warned people not to approach him.

Previous charges

Crawley is due to appear in Nova Scotia provincial court on Tuesday afternoon on charges related to the incident.

He is also scheduled to appear in court in the new year to face a series of unrelated charges. They include: uttering death threats, two counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of failing to comply with conditions, assault and committing assault by choking, suffocating or strangling someone.

Crawley has previous convictions including for assault, resisting a peace officer and theft.

