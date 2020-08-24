Halifax police charge man in relation to Canada Day homicide

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to a killing in Halifax on Canada Day.

In a release, police say they arrested 39-year-old Ian Matthew Huskins at Halifax provincial court at around 1:15 p.m. Monday. He was due in court later in the day to face one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On July 1 at 10:43 p.m., police were called to an address in the 6300 block of Cork Street after receiving reports of gunshots.

Police found 40-year-old Trevor Charles Miller, who had died, inside one of the homes. There was also an injured woman inside the same home and an injured man outside.

Huskins is known to police. In March 2019, the RCMP charged him in relation to a shooting in Hebron, N.S.

And on July 2, he was arrested and charged by the RCMP for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with release conditions.

He was also acquitted of a murder in Yarmouth County in 2010.

