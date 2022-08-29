Police charge man, 18, for series of sexual assaults, harassment in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges in relation to nine incidents of sexual assault or criminal harassment against women that took place in Bedford, N.S., this month.

An 18-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face seven charges of criminal harassment and six charges of sexual assault.

The events took place between Aug. 9 and 26 around Kearney Lake Dam Trail, Broad Street, and a trail in the area of the 0 to 100 block of Amesbury Gate.

In each case, a man approached a woman who was not known to him and touched her in a sexual manner or criminally harassed her.

