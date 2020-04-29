Lunenburg County woman accused of posing as home care worker, stealing

RCMP have charged a 49-year-old woman from Lunenburg County who is accused of posing as a home care worker and stealing from people's homes.

Linda Deloris Tibbo has been charged with five counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling and theft under $5,000.

Lunenburg District RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that the charges come after a two-month investigation into suspicious incidents in the area.

Police said between Dec. 30 and Jan. 27, they received multiple reports from residents about a woman coming to people's homes and saying she was a home care worker.

RCMP said the woman was not employed as a home care worker at the time of the incidents and was not lawfully in the homes. Police said there had been thefts in some incidents.

The investigation is ongoing and police said additional charges are expected.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and people who have concerns should contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555.

RCMP want to remind the public to check the person's identification and confirm employment before letting strangers into their homes.

Tibbo was arrested on Feb. 13 and later released. She is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 27.

