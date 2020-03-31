Skip to Main Content
Police charge Halifax man for sexual offences against child under 10
William James Martin, 65, of Halifax is facing four charges relating to sexual offences against a child.

Police say officers searched residence and seized electronic devices

Police have charged a 65-year-old Halifax man for sexual offences against a child.

William James Martin is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and providing sexually explicit material to a child.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday the charges involve a child under 10 who was known to Martin last year and this year.

Police received a complaint on March 11. Two weeks later, investigators arrested Martin and conducted a search of a Halifax residence where electronic devices were taken.

Police said they are not providing further details to protect the victim's identity.

