Police charge Dartmouth man with sexual assault

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 58-year-old man with sexual assault for allegedly groping a store clerk in Dartmouth last month.

Police said the man entered a store on Countryview Drive in Dartmouth Crossing on Nov. 17 and touched a female employee inappropriately in a sexual manner. The woman was able to get away and report the incident to her manager.

Police said when the manager confronted the man, he left the store and was seen leaving the parking lot in a taxi.

Police are not revealing the name of the store in order to protect the identity of the clerk. The man is due in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to answer to the charge.