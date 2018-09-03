More charges coming for driver who smashed into cruiser, Halifax police say

A newly licensed driver could be facing multiple charges after a Halifax Regional Police car collided with another car early Monday morning, police say.

The police car was driving northbound on North Park Street just before 2 a.m. when it was hit by a Toyota Corolla that was turning left from Cornwallis Street. The crash was severe enough to deploy the airbags in both cars, which were extensively damaged.

The police officer and the driver of the Corolla, a 19-year-old man from Halifax, were not seriously hurt and were cleared by paramedics.

But the 19-year-old was issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle between midnight and 5 a.m., which newly licensed drivers are not allowed to do except under specific circumstances, such as travelling to or from work.