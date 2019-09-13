Suspects escape after high-speed car chase in Halifax

An investigation into a car theft turned into a car chase Thursday night that saw suspects speeding away in a car with two tires blown out by a police spike belt, according to Halifax Regional Police.

It all started around 8:25 p.m. Thursday when police tried to pull a grey Hyundai Sonata over in relation to to a motor vehicle theft. After stopping the car on Drysdale Road in Spryfield officers saw that a man was driving, and he had another man and a woman as passengers.

When police approached the car on foot the, driver took off at high speed. Patrol cars followed the vehicle down several streets and officers used a spike belt at the intersection of Purcells Cove Road and Albion Road.

Just before 9 p.m. the suspect vehicle drove over the belt, and both driver's side tires were blown out.

However, the driver sped away undeterred.

Officers caught up with the car near the intersection of Flinn and MacDonald Street. Police say a woman was in the driver's seat when the vehicle was stopped and the two men that were previously in the vehicle had fled on foot.

Officers tried to catch the men with a police dog, but had no luck.

No one was injured in the incident and only the suspect vehicle was damaged.

Police ask for public's help

The Sonata the suspects were in was not the stolen car police were searching for to begin with. Police say the registered owner of the Sonata was one of the people originally in the vehicle.

A 51-year-old woman from Bedford was arrested for impaired driving.

Officers are still searching for the two men accused of fleeing on foot.

One is described as a white man in his early thirties, five feet five inches tall and about 160 lbs. He has buzzed hair and was last seen wearing a white tank top.

The second man is also described as in his early thirties, about five feet nine inches tall and about 170 lbs. He has buzzed hair as well.

Halifax Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tips.

