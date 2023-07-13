Some N.S. municipalities create police boards after provincial reminder — others say no

Some Nova Scotia municipalities are forming police boards after urging from the provincial justice minister — but others say they won't unless "ordered to do so."

The Region of Queens has moved ahead with starting a seven-person RCMP advisory board, after years of using their elected council to receive updates from the Mounties.

"We've never had one, and we should have one," Mayor Darlene Norman said Thursday.

Under the provincial Police Act, all municipalities must have either a board of police commissioners if they use a municipal force, or an advisory board if they use RCMP.

Advisory boards carry less direct powers than commissions, because ultimately RCMP officers report to Ottawa. But, the Police Act allows advisory boards to weigh in on policing priorities, ensure that community needs and values are reflected in the service, and can review complaints alongside the chief officer for an area.

The final report of the Mass Casualty Commission said it's important to "revitalize" these boards by providing them enough funding to function properly, and training their members and police liaisons to understand their responsibilities.

Norman said they recently decided on the three Queens council members who will sit on the police board, and Andrew Francis of Acadia First Nation will also fill one of the three citizen seats.

Two seats to fill

Queens is now recruiting for the other two community members, which will represent north and south areas of the county. The province must also appoint another community member, but there are long-standing issues with boards waiting for months or years for the seat to be filled.

"We do not wish [for] community members who have a gripe with the RCMP, who are chronic senders of complaint letters about the RCMP. And on the flip side, we also do not want people who think everything's rosy and everything's well," Norman said.

In May, Justice Minister Brad Johns sent letters to municipalities "reminding them of their obligation under the Police Act," a provincial spokesperson said Thursday.

But Warden Vernon Pitts of the District of Guysborough said the council recently talked about the issue — and decided to keep a council committee overseeing the RCMP.

"We advised the minister that this is the way we do it. It's been working so far to date. There's nothing wrong with it, and we have no intention of fixing it unless we're ordered to do so," Pitts said Thursday.

When asked about how this Guysborough arrangement fits into the Police Act's requirement of community members having a say in policing, Pitts said "there's eight of them around the table. They're called councillors."

Pitts said anytime residents bring issues to his or other councillors' attention, they call the local detachment to see it's resolved.

CBC asked the Justice Department Thursday about Guysborough's decision, and whether the province is considering further enforcement steps.

Provincial spokesperson Deborah Bayer said in an email that "our position has not changed" since the letters in May.

CAO for the Town of Lunenburg, Jamie Doyle, said they are considering a joint RCMP board with the neighbouring District of Lunenburg since they share the same officers.

