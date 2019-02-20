Police at Dartmouth High responding to weapons complaint

Halifax Regional Police are at Dartmouth High School responding to a weapons complaint.

Victoria Road from Thistle Street to Nantucket Avenue in Dartmouth has been closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the school is in lockdown, meaning students must stay in their classrooms with the doors locked and lights off.

The lockdown began shortly before the school's scheduled dismissal at 3:05 p.m. and no one is allowed to leave the school until the lockdown is lifted.

Parents are gathering at the gymnasium at the nearby Zatzman Sportsplex to wait, the facility confirmed to CBC News.