Police search for driver after flag person sliced with knife

Halifax Regional Police are trying to find a driver they say used a knife to cut a person working traffic control near a road construction site in central Halifax early Monday morning.

In a news release, police said the worker approached a man in a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of St. Andrews Avenue and Chisholm Avenue.

The man was driving an older model grey Honda Civic with rust on the rear wheel wells, say police, and was trying to make a turn he was not allowed to due to the construction work.

Police say the two got into an argument. The driver then got out of his car and sliced the flag person's arm with a knife. The driver then fled the scene.

The traffic control person was taken to hospital and treated, but wasn't seriously hurt.

Police say they're looking for a clean-shaven man in his mid-20s with a thin build, black hair and a short crew cut.

Police say there was another man in the car at the time.

Anyone with information on or video of the attack is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

