Police ask public to stay away from Spryfield street
Forbes Street in the Halifax neighbourhood of Spryfield is shut down following a Tuesday-afternoon 'complaint,' according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.
Forbes Street is shut down and an emergency response team is on site, but it's not clear why
Police are parked in front of 7 Forbes Street, an apartment building that has been evacuated.
An emergency response team is at the scene and there are about a dozen police vehicles.
Police are not saying who is in the building and are not offering more detail about the situation other than to say the situation is "evolving."
With files from Blair Rhodes