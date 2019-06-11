Skip to Main Content
Police ask public to stay away from Spryfield street
Forbes Street is shut down and an emergency response team is on site, but it's not clear why

CBC News ·
Police parked around Lynette Road and Forbes Street in Spryfield, N.S. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

Forbes Street in the Halifax neighbourhood of Spryfield is shut down following a Tuesday-afternoon "complaint," according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

Police are parked in front of 7 Forbes Street, an apartment building that has been evacuated.

An emergency response team is at the scene and there are about a dozen police vehicles.

Police are not saying who is in the building and are not offering more detail about the situation other than to say the situation is "evolving."

Halifax Regional Police are parked outside 7 Forbes Street, which is an apartment building. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

With files from Blair Rhodes

