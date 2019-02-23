Police arrest Bedford man in fatal collision with pedestrian in Dartmouth

Police have arrested a 24-year-old Bedford man who was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian on Friday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

The collision took place near 350 Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, where the pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police arrested the Bedford man after they received a tip from a member of the public who observed a parked vehicle left unattended and thought it might have been involved in the incident. Investigators were able to connect the vehicle to the incident.

The man will appear in court at a later date to face charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at scene of an accident.

Investigators are still interested in speaking to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.