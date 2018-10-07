Skip to Main Content
Man charged after being stabbed at Halifax park, woman released from custody
Man charged after being stabbed at Halifax park, woman released from custody

Initially, police took a woman into custody, but she has since been released and the man who was stabbed is facing charges.

Police say the man is facing charges of forcible confinement, theft and assault

A women who was in police custody after a stabbing at Halifax's Point Pleasant Park early Saturday morning has been released. The man who was stabbed is now facing charges. (Submitted by Susan Newhook)

A man who was stabbed in Point Pleasant Park early Saturday morning has been charged in connection with the incident.

Halifax Regional Police said the 27-year-old man is in custody and is facing charges of forcible confinement, theft and assault.

Police initially took a 25-year-old woman into custody after the stabbing in the south-end Halifax park.

Officers were called at 2:22 a.m. Saturday after the man reported he was stabbed in the face and hand. He went to the hospital, where he received treatment for minor wounds.

Police said the woman has been released without charges.

The man and woman know each other, police said.

