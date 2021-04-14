Sisters, change, ice cream: The story of Point Pleasant Grocery
This is the second piece in artist Jon Claytor's illustrated series Corner Store Stories.
Corner stores can be cornerstones of a community or street. They're the cream for your coffee, Popsicles on a hot day and movie rental memories. And, of course, there are the familiar faces behind the cash.
Artist Jon Claytor visited a few corner stores in Halifax, and created an illustrated series inspired by these conversations. This second story starts at the corner of Tower Road and Point Pleasant Drive.