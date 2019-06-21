Pod of orcas spotted swimming off Canso
'We do have a population in the northwest Atlantic and we do get occasional sightings'
Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans has released video of a pod of between seven and 10 orcas swimming off the coast of Nova Scotia.
The distinctive black and white whale is best known as a West Coast species, but they are also seen in Eastern Canadian waters, says Hilary Moors-Murphy, a Halifax-based DFO whale biologist.
"We do have a population in the northwest Atlantic and we do get occasional sightings throughout the year off the coast of Nova Scotia," Moors-Murphy said.
The orcas are back! Fishery officers on routine patrol off of Canso Bank <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NS</a> were treated to an amazing sight: a pod of 7-10 orcas, traveling in a northeasterly direction. Check out the video to see all the action! <a href="https://t.co/ekyWsEIsg8">pic.twitter.com/ekyWsEIsg8</a>—@DFO_MAR
The orcas were sighted on the morning of June 9 in an area known as Canso Bank, about 30 nautical miles southwest of the port of Canso.
Crew members on board the mid-shore fishery patrol vessel G Peddle spotted the pod that was travelling in a northeast direction.
The exact population of orcas on East Coast is not known.
Between 1975-2015 there were up to 400 sightings.
The Department of Fisheries in Newfoundland — where most sightings occur — is collecting a photo catalog.
