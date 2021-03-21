N.S. player captains Wisconsin to NCAA women's hockey title

Nova Scotia's Brette Pettet, a centre and team captain, won her second U.S. women's collegiate hockey championship on Saturday night.

Her Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Northeastern Huskies 2-1 in overtime in Erie, Pa.

It is the sixth championship for the Badgers and second in a row. They were the champions in 2019 and the tournament was cancelled last year due to the onset of COVID-19.

Daryl Watts of Toronto scored the winning goal for the Badgers.

In an interview posted to the team's website, Pettet said the team remained confident going into overtime.

"I think we've been tested in overtime a few times this year so we had experience with that and we had trust that the person next to us was going to get the job done," she said.

"At the end of the day it's hockey and someone's gotta win. We were lucky to pull it out there at the end and I think we played a great game and we deserved it. I'm very proud of the girls."

Pettet, 22, began her hockey journey in Nova Scotia before attending Shattuck-St. Mary's prep school in Minnesota, winning four championships there.

She played for Nova Scotia at the 2015 Canada Games, and for Canada at the 2017 IIHF under-18 women's world championship.

In a shortened 2020-21 season, Pettet was selected as a third-team all-star in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

