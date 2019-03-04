Flights temporarily suspended coming in and out of Halifax

All flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Halifax have been temporarily suspended after an Air Canada flight that landed from Toronto was unable to make it to a gate.

According to the airport authority, flight AC614 landed on runway 23 in Halifax around 6:30 p.m., but was not able to make it to the gate on its own.

Air Canada is now assessing its option of towing the plane to the gate. Passengers are still on the plane.

Both arriving and departing flights have been temporarily suspended.

More to come.