Halifax pizza delivery man charged with sexual assault

A Halifax man has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence last month, Halifax Regional Police say.

Police said they received a report of sexual assault in the Highfield Park area of Dartmouth on May 31.

Janish Sureshkuma Patel, 24, who works as a delivery driver for a pizza shop on Highfield Park Drive, allegedly assaulted the woman who had placed a delivery order.

To protect the identity of the victim, police said they aren't providing further details.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the victim and the accused did not know each other.

He said there's no evidence to suggest there are other victims.

Patel was arrested on June 4 in Halifax.

He's been charged with one count of sexual assault and is expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

As part of his release conditions, Patel is not permitted to deliver to dwellings.

