Water main break at Pizza Corner fixed, streets reopened

A water main break that turned Halifax's Pizza Corner into a water park for revellers in the early hours of Saturday has been fixed.

On Sunday morning, Halifax Water announced in a tweet just before 4 a.m. that water service was restored on Grafton and Blowers streets, and the streets had reopened to vehicular traffic.

Crews worked for more than 24 hours to fix the break, which was initially expected to be repaired by late Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Water spokesperson James Campbell said the pipe had a chunk missing from it, but it's not clear what caused that. He said there weren't any issues with the water distribution system in the area prior to the break.

The water main break happened at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at Pizza Corner and shut down vehicular traffic in the area. (Olivia Blackmore/Twitter)

Pizza Corner, located at the corner of Grafton and Blowers streets, is a popular spot for late night eating.

When the water main broke, people at the site made the most of the situation. Videos posted online showed a person doing pushups in the street, people running through the gushing water and a skateboarder riding the current down Blowers Street.