Frozen pipes cause flooding, force evacuations at N.S. health buildings

This long stretch of cold weather is playing havoc with at least a couple of hospital buildings in Nova Scotia.

Pipes burst at a building attached to the Yarmouth Regional Hospital and a building near the Victoria General Hospital complex in Halifax, causing flooding in both cases.

The Yarmouth flooding affected all five floors of Building C at the hospital and forced the rescheduling of 21 patient appointments in rehabilitation services.

Breast health and clinical engineering sections were also affected by the flood. Cleanup is underway and services and programs are being transferred.

Meanwhile in Halifax, the cleanup continues in the clinical research building that flooded on Thursday after a pipe on the roof that feeds the building's sprinkler system froze and burst, sending water down through all four floors.

Employees were told to work from home Thursday.

The building is expected to reopen on Monday. No patients were affected by the Halifax flood.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is inspecting buildings to see whether any others might be vulnerable to freezing pipes.

