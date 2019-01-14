Pipeline protest briefly snarls traffic at busy Halifax roundabout

Dozens of demonstrators supporting the Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline camps briefly held up traffic at Halifax's Armdale roundabout during rush hour Monday afternoon.

Those who took part in the rally — which lasted about a half hour — said the demonstration was only a slight inconvenience to draw attention to an important issue.

"It was five minutes out of the time of their day. Perhaps they could become more aware of why we came out here and did the direct action and who it was for and what it was about," said Suzanne Patles, one of the organizers.

The event was aimed to show support to Indigenous groups in northern B.C. who have been preventing a natural gas pipeline company from accessing their traditional territory.

The rally lasted about 15 minutes. Every crosswalk around the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#halifax</a> Armdale Roundabout was blocked. <a href="https://t.co/2GveB8OUxV">pic.twitter.com/2GveB8OUxV</a> —@nicmeloney

Halifax Regional Police said it received calls about the rally at approximately 3:51 p.m., but that no intervention was required and traffic disruption was minimal.

Organizers said the reason the demonstration was held at the Armdale roundabout during rush hour is because it's one of the city's busiest areas.

Some drivers became impatient waiting and started yelling at demonstrators.

Masuma Khan, another organizer for the protest, said showing solidarity is important.

"We're just trying to show them that we're here with them. So whatever that looks like, it's not up to me. I just do as I'm told and I help out in any way I can," Khan said.

The demonstration at Halifax's Armdale roundabout lasted 15 minutes. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

But if the point of the demonstration was to educate people about what's happening with the pipeline issue, some drivers didn't get the message.

"I don't even know what their cause is, I don't," Denise Wigginton said from behind the wheel of her car.

The rally ended at Horseshoe Island Park for speeches and prayers.

Patles said the demonstration was an "effective action."

She said there may be more events to draw attention to the issue in the future.