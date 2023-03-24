New act in N.S. will provide off-highway vehicle operators more options

New legislation introduced Friday in Nova Scotia will establish a set of rules around off-highway vehicle operations and will allow riders better trail connections.

The legislation, called the Road Trails Act, relates to all-terrain vehicles, multipurpose off-highway utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles.

An off-highway vehicle pilot project began in 2018 and will conclude later this year.

The rules for using parts of provincial roads will remain the same as they were under the pilot project. Off-highway vehicles will have access to the shoulders of roadways from one trail to another in seven areas — Ship Harbour, Porters Lake, New Germany, Weymouth, Walton, Sherbrooke and Gabarus.

Riders will be required to have a valid driver's licence, insurance, registration and a licence plate. The vehicles may not go faster than 25 km/h on selected highways where speeds are 80 km/h or less.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland called the pilot project a tremendous success.

She said the new act will also allow municipalities to permit off-highway vehicle use in locations they choose as long as they follow the safety criteria developed by the province.

Kim Masland is Nova Scotia's minister of public works. (Robert Short/CBC)

"At seven sites across the province, we saw that riders can use portions of provincial roads safely and responsibly and to benefit our economy," said Masland.

"Trail connections were improved, giving OHV enthusiasts better access to services like gas stations and restaurants."

Increase in local business

Barry Barnet, executive director of the ATV Association of Nova Scotia, says ATV riders in the province have been waiting for this act for a long time.

He also said many communities have been able to reap the benefits of the pilot project after seeing an increase in business.

He said many municipalities like Oxford, Yarmouth and Pugwash are trying to select areas to allow ATVs.

"It's important to them because they know that our riders, our members, will be travelling through their towns, buying their food and fuel, and staying in their overnight accommodations, and it's a big piece of the economy," said Barnet.

He said the association's recent economic impact study shows that ATV's contribute to millions of dollars to the provincial economy.

"It's a big sport, it's growing, and we want to do it in a safe, responsible way," said Barnet.

He said creating connections between trails continues to be a challenge.

Barry Barnet is the executive director of the ATV Association of Nova Scotia. (Robert Short/CBC)

"Nova Scotia is a beautiful place, but we're criss-crossed by rivers, expensive bridges and infrastructure that would be required to make simple connections …," said Barnet.

He said while it's not possible to spend a significant amount of money on infrastructure between trails, it is possible to create an interconnected trail network through the new act.

He said that the new act only permits a rider to connect from trail to trail in designated areas that have signage.

