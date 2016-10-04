Skip to Main Content
Pilot airlifted to hospital after plane crash in Hants County
Nova Scotia·New

Pilot airlifted to hospital after plane crash in Hants County

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a single-engine plane crash near Stanley Airport in Scotch Village, N.S.

No passengers on board; Transportation Safety Board to investigate cause

CBC News ·
The pilot of a small single-engine plane has been airlifted to hospital after he crashed in Scotch Village, N.S. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a plane crash near Stanley Airport in Scotch Village, N.S.

RCMP, EHS and various fire crews in the area responded to the call at 10:16 a.m. Sunday.

The male pilot was the only person on board the small, single-engine plane, RCMP spokesperson Andrew Joyce said Sunday.

Joyce said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Mike Whitehead, the safety officer for the Stanley Sport Aviation Association, said it was a single-engine plane flown by a local pilot. 

He said the plane went off the runway while the pilot was practising a "touch-and-go" procedure, where a plane lands and then takes off again. He said there were people there who responded right away and RCMP, fire services and paramedics responded quickly.

An investigation will be led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now