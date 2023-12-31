Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·Photos

Top-10 pictures from CBC Nova Scotia in 2023

A roundup of some of eye-catching photos that were part of our CBC Nova Scotia news coverage in 2023.

Here's a look at some of the most eye-catching images that made headlines

CBC News ·
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now