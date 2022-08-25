Pictou County man, 84, dead after dump truck crash

An 84-year-old Pictou County man has died after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a ditch Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Pictou Landing Road in Chance Harbour, N.S., around 11:45 a.m. AT after reports of a dump truck that left the road.

RCMP said in a news release that a Linacy man — the driver and sole occupant of the dump truck — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictou Landing Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

