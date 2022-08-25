Pictou County man, 84, dead after dump truck crash
The Linacy man was pronounced dead at the scene on Pictou Landing Road.
RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning
An 84-year-old Pictou County man has died after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a ditch Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Pictou Landing Road in Chance Harbour, N.S., around 11:45 a.m. AT after reports of a dump truck that left the road.
RCMP said in a news release that a Linacy man — the driver and sole occupant of the dump truck — was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pictou Landing Road was closed for several hours following the crash.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
