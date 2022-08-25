Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Pictou County man, 84, dead after dump truck crash

The Linacy man was pronounced dead at the scene on Pictou Landing Road.

RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning

A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
RCMP said emergency crews were called to Pictou Landing Road late Wednesday morning. (CBC)

An 84-year-old Pictou County man has died after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a ditch Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Pictou Landing Road in Chance Harbour, N.S., around 11:45 a.m. AT after reports of a dump truck that left the road.

RCMP said in a news release that a Linacy man — the driver and sole occupant of the dump truck — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictou Landing Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

