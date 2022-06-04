Pictou RCMP investigate fatal collision involving truck, pedestrian

Pictou County District RCMP are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man they say was struck by a pickup truck at an intersection in Pictou, N.S., Friday night.

Police say the 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is considered suspicious.

The RCMP's major crime division is assisting with the investigation.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said police believe there was "intent on the behalf of the driver."

Pictou RCMP received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a pickup truck at the intersection of Denoon Street and Union Street at about 10 p.m. Friday.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is still in custody.

