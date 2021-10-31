2 injured in home invasion, shooting and stabbing incident in Pictou County

One man was treated for non-life-threatening wounds and another is in hospital following multiple incidents at a gathering in Pictou.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a shooting at Veterans Drive in Pictou just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A 22-year-old New Glasgow man shot at a woman outside a home where a Halloween gathering was taking place, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The woman ran inside the house and locked the door, but was pursued by the man who smashed a window on the door to gain access.

He stabbed a man at the gathering, the release says, before being subdued by people in the house.

The stabbing victim was treated by EHS and released.

The suspect was found by the police in hospital with serious injuries. He is in police custody in hospital and is still being treated.

Police believe the individuals involved know each other.

Charges have not yet been laid.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 902-485-4333.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

