Man facing charges after shooting in Pictou, N.S.

A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting in Pictou, N.S., as police search for another suspect believed to have been involved in the incident.

RCMP were called to the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. AT on May 24 at what they described as a "commercial lodging" — a hotel, motel or inn.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police went to a home and arrested the man who was injured in the shooting.

He's facing six charges including careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say their investigation has determined that another person was involved, and a warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old woman.

RCMP said last week that the people involved are known to each other.

