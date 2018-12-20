Pictou residents face jump in water rates over next 3 years

Water rates in the town of Pictou will increase significantly over the next three years, starting on Jan. 1.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved an application from the town's water utility on Dec. 13.

In 2019, some metered customers using 5/8th-inch pipes will pay 31.1 per cent more in 2019. It will go up 10.5 and 9.5 per cent in the two years after.

Other metered customers will see rate increases ranging from 32.9 to 43.8 per cent in 2019. They will range from 10.1 per cent to 17.2 per cent more the year after and 10.7 per cent to 16.5 per cent in the year after that.

Annual fire protection rates are also increasing over the three years by one per cent, 18.8 per cent and 17.5 per cent.

The town is upgrading wells and constructing a new water treatment plant that will have sand filtration, chlorine injection and UV disinfection equipment.

Utility officials said that without a rate increase there would be a $200,000 deficit by 2020.

The Pictou utility provides water for 1,323 customers.