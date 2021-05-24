Man in hospital after shooting in Pictou, N.S.
The RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning in Pictou, N.S., and sent a 32-year-old man to hospital.
Police say a 32-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries
In a news release, police said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. at a "commercial lodging."
It said a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce described a commercial lodging as a hotel, motel, or inn.
The news release said there was a heavy police presence in the area Monday as the investigation continued.
Police believe the people involved are known to each other.
