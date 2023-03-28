Pictou Lodge Beach Resort, heavily damaged by Fiona, will not reopen

The Pictou Lodge Beach Resort, heavily damaged by Hurricane Fiona, will not reopen this summer as planned.

The Pictou Advocate broke the story on Tuesday. It reported the resort's general manager, Kate Surrett, sent an email saying the owners — after an insurance process - "... decided they cannot continue to run the business."

"This is extremely disappointing news for us as we did believe we would be returning to business this summer," her email, reported by the Advocate, continued.

Pictou Lodge declined an interview with CBC on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister Pat Dunn spoke about the closure at Province House minutes after hearing the announcement and said he was "very, very surprised."

"I hope we're not going to lose them, I hope something develops … it's an iconic place, it's one of the nicest places in Pictou County," Dunn, who is also the MLA for Pictou Centre, told reporters.

Dunn estimated the lodge employed between 80 and 90 people.

"It certainly will hurt the area," Dunn said, adding it was a popular destination for weddings and business conferences.

"It's certainly disappointing to hear and I'm hoping something can good can come out of this by the right people getting involved to see if we can move ahead and, perhaps, have it reopen."

The Advocate reported the email from Surrett was sent to people who had made reservations so they could make alternative arrangements. Her email says the owners told staff all current customer deposits would be refunded and the process would start soon.

Major damage after Fiona

Surrett told CBC News in September 2022 she had hoped the off-season would give the lodge a chance to repair and rebuild from the damage sustained during Hurricane Fiona.

"I would say intense is an understatement," Surrett told CBC Radio's Mainstreet at the time of the storm's impact. "The wind was so strong, the building was shaking, the bed was shaking ... there was no sleep to be had, it was pretty intense and pretty scary."

Century-old cottages lost porches and new units lost roofs and suffered water damage in the storm. The dining room at the lodge also suffered major damage, include to the range hood.

At the time, the lodge had hoped to reopen by spring.

"I am trying my hardest to make that happen," Surrett said at the time.

