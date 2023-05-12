Pictou Landing man sentenced to 9 years for manslaughter

A 21-year-old man from Pictou Landing First Nation has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for manslaughter.

Cameron James Prosper was originally charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of Prabhjot Singh K﻿atri in 2021.

Prosper entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter during an appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Truro last December.

In addition to the prison term, Prosper faces a lifetime weapons prohibition.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Prosper stabbed K﻿atri in the neck early on the morning of Sept. 5, 2021. Katri was leaving a friend's apartment in Truro when he was killed.

Katri came to Canada from India in 2017 to study. He was 23 when he died.

Katri's friends told CBC News that Katri had completed his studies at the time of his death and was working as a taxi driver on a work visa while applying for permanent residency in Canada.

'No evidence' of hate crime, says Crown prosecutor

Crown prosecutor Thomas Kayter said the attack was not a hate crime as far as he can determine.

"There's no evidence to indicate that the stabbing was motivated by ethnic hate or racism," he said.

"The motive remains unknown and the evidence known to the Crown indicates that the violence was unprovoked, spontaneous and gratuitous."

Kayter said there's no evidence the men had met before the attack.

During the December court appearance, Justice Jeffrey Hunt questioned Prosper to ensure he understood that he was giving up his right to trial and he was not pleading guilty under pressure or to get the legal process "over with."

"I'm pleading guilty because I'm guilty," Prosper replied.

MORE TOP STORIES