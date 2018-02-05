Pictou Landing moderate livelihood lobster fishery to operate with DFO approval

The Pictou Landing First Nation will operate a moderate livelihood lobster fishery in waters off Nova Scotia this spring with the approval of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The First Nation on the province's north shore first launched its moderate livelihood lobster fishery in November 2020.

"Our community harvesters are very excited to have developed this path forward, and I am pleased to see that they are able to provide for their families and our community through exercising their treaty rights," Chief Andrea Paul said in a news release from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.

"The courts have spoken and seeing our community members out on the waters, safely exercising their rights is an exciting day for everyone in Pictou Landing!"

According to the release, the First Nation held formal consultations with DFO and came to an understanding without having to sign any agreements or changing its position on treaty rights.

The assembly continues to call for major changes to the Fisheries Act that would allow the Mi'kmaq to govern their own fishery outside of DFO's control, the release said.

Andrea Paul, the chief of Pictou Landing First Nation, speaks to reporters in December 2019. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Pictou Landing is now the fifth First Nation in Nova Scotia to receive DFO approval for a moderate livelihood fishery, joining Acadia, Bear River, Annapolis Valley and Potlotek.

The Sipekne'katik First Nation was the first to launch a moderate livelihood fishery in the fall of 2020. Other First Nations, including Pictou Landing and Potlotek followed suit.

DFO said in a news release Friday that Ottawa is committed to advancing reconciliation and is working with First Nations across the Maritimes and the Gaspé region of Quebec to implement their treaty rights while maintaining healthy fisheries.

"Pictou Landing First Nation will designate community members to harvest and sell jakej (lobster) fished from waters known as Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 26A, in their traditional fishing territory," the release said.

"Moderate livelihood fishing is authorized to begin and end at the same time as the commercial fishing season in LFA 26A."

According to the release, Pictou Landing First Nation will operate a maximum of 900 traps, which will be marked with a tag issued by the First Nation.

It said management measures for the fishery, such as trap standards and minimum carapace size, will be similar to those that apply to the commercial lobster fishery.

