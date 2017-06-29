Pictou eyes new waterfront plan before Hector's 250th anniversary

The town of Pictou, N.S., wants a new masterplan for its waterfront by the end of 2021.

"We have a timeline in place here," said Mayor Jim Ryan. "Because in 2023 we are not only celebrating the 250th anniversary of the landing of the ship Hector, but the 150th anniversary of the town's incorporation."

There are also three waterfront projects already underway: the expansion of the library and the deCoste Performing Arts Centre, the replacement of the breakwater for the marina, and the restoration of the replica of the ship Hector.

The original Hector brought the first Scottish settlers to Nova Scotia in 1773, and the replica of the vessel in town is a tourist attraction.

Ryan thinks a new plan will incorporate what's already taking place and recommend new marine businesses.

"The Northumberland Shore is devoid of facilities and infrastructure that can support large luxury vessels," said Ryan, "So we feel Pictou could be a natural stopping point and a gateway to the other waterways in Pictou County."

Town officials are partnering with Crown corporation Develop Nova Scotia and have asked companies interested in creating a new waterfront strategy to submit a proposal by June 4.

The process will include public consultation. Pictou has budgeted $60,000 for the development of the waterfront plan.