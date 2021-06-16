Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Barneys River fire chief wins Liberal nomination for Pictou East

Joe MacDonald won a nomination contest, which included Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul. The results were announced Tuesday.

Joe MacDonald will run against Tory Leader Tim Houston in next provincial election

CBC News ·
Barneys River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald won the Nova Scotia Liberal Party nomination for Pictou East on Tuesday. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Barneys River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald will carry the Nova Scotia Liberal Party banner in Pictou East during the next provincial election.

MacDonald won a nomination contest that included Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul. The results were announced Tuesday.

Premier Iain Rankin has until next spring to call an election, although all three major parties have recently ramped up the process to nominate candidates.

The Pictou East district is represented by Tory Leader Tim Houston. He won his seat handily in 2013 and 2017.

MacDonald came to provincial prominence through a long-standing campaign to have the government twin the section of Highway 104 between Antigonish and Sutherlands River. It has been a site of numerous fatal car accidents through the years.

That twinning work is underway.

