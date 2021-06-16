Barneys River fire chief wins Liberal nomination for Pictou East
Joe MacDonald will run against Tory Leader Tim Houston in next provincial election
Barneys River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald will carry the Nova Scotia Liberal Party banner in Pictou East during the next provincial election.
MacDonald won a nomination contest that included Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul. The results were announced Tuesday.
Premier Iain Rankin has until next spring to call an election, although all three major parties have recently ramped up the process to nominate candidates.
The Pictou East district is represented by Tory Leader Tim Houston. He won his seat handily in 2013 and 2017.
MacDonald came to provincial prominence through a long-standing campaign to have the government twin the section of Highway 104 between Antigonish and Sutherlands River. It has been a site of numerous fatal car accidents through the years.
That twinning work is underway.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?