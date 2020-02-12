Pictou District RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged a member of Pictou District RCMP with sexual assault.

Cpl. Gregory Deagle is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on March 4.

The Serious Incident Response Team, known as SIRT, said it was contacted by Bible Hill RCMP on Dec. 28 regarding an allegation Deagle had sexually assaulted a female he knows.

SIRT said in a news release the incident is alleged to have happened earlier in December. It said the investigation started the day the complaint was received.

MORE TOP STORIES