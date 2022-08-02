Pictou's deCoste Centre expansion to include library, arts space

Premier Tim Houston was in Pictou County, N.S., Tuesday to talk about what the province's $2 million in funding will do in building what it calls a "cultural hub" in the community.

The current deCoste Centre building will be expanded to about 2,100 square metres, the province said in a news release on Tuesday. Inside will be a new public library, a renovated theatre, as well as space for a visual arts exhibition and meeting space.

The federal government is contributing an additional $6 million for the project. As well, the Town of Pictou, the Municipality of the County of Pictou and community donors are contributing more than $1 million, the province says.

Houston, along with MLA for Pictou West Karla MacFarlane, made the funding announcement at the current deCoste Centre in Pictou Tuesday morning.

They were joined by Sean Fraser, federal immigration minister and MP for Central Nova.

